InCycle video: Julián Arredondo talks up ‘the greatest-ever generation for Colombian cycling’
Trek Factory Racing climber inspired by Joaquim Rodriguez
Julián Arredondo, Nairo Quintana, Carlos Betancur and Rigoberto Uran have formed the vanguard of the new generation of Colombian cyclists currently racing, and winning, in the professional peloton, and Arrendondo (Trek Factory Racing) recently sat down with inCycle to talk about his rise to success since moving to the European scene.
The pint-sized climber won a stage at last year’s Giro d’Italia to Rif. Panarotta and picked up the mountains jersey as the race ended in Trieste.
In this exclusive interview with inCycle the 25-year-old talks about his rise through the ranks, the current crop of Colombian cyclists and the rider who has inspired him the most over the last few years.
