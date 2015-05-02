InCycle video: Julián Arredondo talks up ‘the greatest-ever generation for Colombian cycling’

Image 1 of 5 Julian Arredondo and Rigoberto Uran at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Julian Arredondo (Trek) won the mountains classication (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Julian Arredondo gave Colombia another trophy to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Julian Arredondo (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) gets his podium kisses after winning Stage 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Julián Arredondo, Nairo Quintana, Carlos Betancur and Rigoberto Uran have formed the vanguard of the new generation of Colombian cyclists currently racing, and winning, in the professional peloton, and Arrendondo (Trek Factory Racing) recently sat down with inCycle to talk about his rise to success since moving to the European scene.

The pint-sized climber won a stage at last year’s Giro d’Italia to Rif. Panarotta and picked up the mountains jersey as the race ended in Trieste.

In this exclusive interview with inCycle the 25-year-old talks about his rise through the ranks, the current crop of Colombian cyclists and the rider who has inspired him the most over the last few years.



