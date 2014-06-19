inCycle video: Inside the sprint finish on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish and John Degenkolb duel for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) heads toward a victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

inCycle takes you into the middle of the peloton with some thrilling on-the-bike footage of sprinters locking horns on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.

IMG, the organizers of the Tour de Suisse and producers of the inCycle TV show has released their second installment of on-bike video action from this year’s race, and the latest episode is a must-watch.

The clip follows Giant-Shimano's lead-out for John Degenkolb, the German sprinter barking instructions at his teammates as the well-drilled team looks for the perfect line to take through a hectic, fast finale on stage 5.

Degenkolb can be seen holding his own as riders attempt to move him out of position, and there’s glimpses of Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan as some of the sprint rivals lock horns at full pace.

The stage itself was won by Sacha Modolo (Lampre) but not before he, Degenkolb and the rest of the sprinters are forced to navigate a dangerous set of final corners.

It’s fast, it’s hectic and it will leave you breathless and full of admiration.

IMG has begun to work closely with numerous teams and fitted forward and rear facing Shimano cameras on several rider's bikes in the Swiss stage race. Each device will capture material for digital and TV distribution through the IMG's weekly inCycle show, which is also shown on Cyclingnews.



