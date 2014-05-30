inCycle video: Inside the Lampre-Merida truck at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Giro stage win two for Ulissi in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) came close to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre) in the break (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 5 Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) climbs hard (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 5 of 5 The Lampre team in 2009 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Life on the road for a WorldTour team can be arduous and testing and a three-week grand tour such as the Giro d’Italia is as just as much a battle of strength and fortitude for the staff as much as the riders.

inCycle TV caught up with the Lampre – Merida mechanics and soigneurs during the Giro d’Italia to find out what goes into supporting a squad on the road. Including a behind-the-scenes tour of the Italian team’s truck of equipment and bikes, the video has interviews with members of the staff during the world’s second biggest grand tour.

Each rider at the race has three bikes, with the team leader provided with an extra ride. The truck is rammed full of the team’s other racing equipment – all the requirements a team would need for the corsa rosa.

