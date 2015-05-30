inCycle video: Giro d'Italia stage 20 preview

Image 1 of 3 Giro d'Italia 2015: stage 20 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 3 Giro d'Italia 2015: stage 20 route map (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 3 Miguel Indurain on the way to winning the Sestriere time trial in the 1993 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The final mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia to Sestriere is one last chance for many riders to win a stage and salvage their race, or consolidate their position in the overall classification. While the pink jersey looks all but wrapped, there could still be lots of movement in the GC and there are plenty of points available for the mountains competition.

The organisers have saved the toughest till last with, the Cima Coppi, the Colle delle Finestre the first of two climbs in this 196-kilometre stage. Former rider Eros Poli previews the stage for inCycle and takes on the Colle delle Finestre, which averages 9.2 percent over its 18-kilometre ascent.

Watch the full preview below and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

