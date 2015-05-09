inCycle video: Cannondale-Garmin TTT preparation

Image 1 of 4 Charly Wegelius directs Cannondale - Garmin ahead of the team time trial course preview (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 The Cannondale Garmin riders put on a show for the cameras (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 3 of 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 4 The Cannondale Garmin riders model their new team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

inCycle TV caught up with Cannondale Garmin as they prepared for the Giro d'Italia team time trial. The American squad were once a real powerhouse in the discipline but in recent years they've struggled with a string of crashes destroying their chances in several major races.

Ahead of the Giro d'Italia's opening time trial inCycle spent time with the team at the Giro del Trentino - the squad's final practice run before the main event that will take place today between San Lorenzo al Mare and San Remo.

Unfortunately that day ended in another fall with Ted King touching wheels with one of his teammates. Up until that point Cannondale-Garmin had posted the fastest intermediate time.

Today the team will be hoping for a bit of luck as they try and keep former Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal in contention.