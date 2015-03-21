inCycle: Kristoff on how he won Milan-San Remo in 2014

Image 1 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) Image 2 of 5 Green jersey holder Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alexander Kristoff kept the sprinter's green jersey. Image 4 of 5 Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.

On Sunday morning Alexander Kristoff will line up for the start of Milan-San Remo as the defending champion and one of the key favourites to win this year’s race.

The Norwegian came through a rain-effected edition of La Primavera in 2014, beating Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the top step of the podium.

Having already racked up a number of wins this season, including a stage of Paris-Nice last week, Kristoff comes into the race somewhere near his best form.

And at last month’s Tour of Qatar – where he won three stages – Kristoff sat down with inCycle to take them through his 2014 win – from the early stages of the wet start to the finishing line where he tracked Philippe Gilbert before unleashing an unbeatable sprint.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

