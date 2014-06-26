Inaugural Tour of Utah women's race confirms attendence of 14 teams

Image 1 of 3 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) hits the Lemon Hill climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 2 of 3 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her national champion kit during today's criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 The aerodynamic style of Tina Pic (Colavita) is easy to spot (Image credit: Brandon Andrews)

The organizers of the Tour of Utah have confirmed the first 14 teams who will compete in the inaugural Tour of Utah Women's circuit race with seven composite teams to be announced next month. Seven of the top-12 American ranked women's teams will be attendance at the race which begins on August 6.

It is the first time in the 10-year history of the Tour of Utah, a women's race will be part of the week of racing with the race to be contested prior to the finish of Stage 3. The race takes in 15 laps of the Miller Motorsports Park’s 2.2-mile course.

Alison Powers, who is currently the American champion in three disciplines, will lead the UnitedHealthcare team and will the race as a favourite for the win. Powers is the first American cyclist to hold the road, time trial and criterium titles in the one year.

Challenging Powers for the win will be Tina Pic (DNA Cycling presented by K4) who has won six national criterium titles in her career which started in 1996. In 2014 Pic has already won eight races.

Following the women's race from noon to 2pm, the Chase Pinkham Memorial Criterium for amateur men, women and juniors will take place the same day from 5 to 8:30pm at the motorsports park.

Confirmed women’s teams

Team Audi

Canyon Bicycles – Shimano

Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery

Colavita / Fine Cooking

DNA Cycling p/b K4

Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing

JET Cycling

LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle

Monster Media Racing Team

Pepper Palace Pro Cycling

SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects

TWENTY16 Pro Cycling Team

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Vanderkitten Racing