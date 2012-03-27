Inaugural National Criterium Calendar begins Saturday

Pro men on the start line at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

The USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar (NCC), designed to highlight the nation's top criterium events and riders, begins Saturday with the Cigar City Brewing Criterium in Tampa, Florida. The 19-event calendar is the first of its kind for USA Cycling as criterium races were previously part of the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC).

In years past, these single-day criteriums made up around half of the NRC.

Similar to the NRC, the NCC features 34 domestic elite teams along with UCI-registered teams competing for points as teams as well as individual supremacy.

Micah Rice, USA Cycling's Managing Director of National Events explained the rationale behind the decision to Cyclingnews last July. "We created the criterium calendar to do a few things: to create a manageable calendar of races that teams both small and big can follow, to create a series of races that have the same teams invited, and to create a showcase of the American-style racing that is quite popular here."

The NCC continues on April 14 with the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium in Charlotte, North Carolina, before moving on the following week with the Sunny King Criterium from Anniston, Alabama.

2012 National Criterium Calendar schedule:

March 31 - Cigar City Brewing Criterium

April 14 - Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium

April 21 - Sunny King Criterium

May 4-6 - USA CRITS Speed Week

May 6 - Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling

May 12 - Tour de Grove

May 19 - Wilmington Grand Prix

May 28 - Tour of Somerville

May 31 - Base Camp Intl. p/b Verizon Wireless

June 2 - Glencoe Grand Prix p/b AT&T

June 8-10 - Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

June 9-10 - Air Force Cycling Classic

June 17 - Harlem Skyscraper Criterium

June 28-July 1 - Tour of America's Dairyland

July 8 - Manhattan Beach Grand Prix

July 14 - Exergy Twilight Criterium

July 28 - Herman Miller Grand Cycling Classic

August 25-26 - Chris Thater Memorial

September 23 - TD Bank Mayor's Cup

