Trending

USA Cycling announce final team list for NRC/NCC

Thirty-four domestic elite teams registered for 2012

Image 1 of 5

Anne Samplonius wins the final stage, but Janel Holcomb collected the overall prize and the NRC lead.

Anne Samplonius wins the final stage, but Janel Holcomb collected the overall prize and the NRC lead.
(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 2 of 5

Frank Pipp (Bissell) took his first NRC victory of the season with his win at the Inner Loop Road Race.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) took his first NRC victory of the season with his win at the Inner Loop Road Race.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 3 of 5

Rory Sutherland won the 2008 NRC title

Rory Sutherland won the 2008 NRC title
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 5

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) takes an NRC victory in Dana Point over Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ/Pista Palace) and Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia.)

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) takes an NRC victory in Dana Point over Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ/Pista Palace) and Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia.)
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 5 of 5

Current NRC Leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) finished 7th on stage 1.

Current NRC Leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) finished 7th on stage 1.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

Thirty-four men's and women's domestic elite teams will join 16 UCI-registered professional squads already announced, in competition for the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC) as well as the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) and vie for the team titles in 2012.

Related Articles

USA Cycling mandates Domestic Elite Teams for NRC

USA Cycling announces American UCI-registered Continental Teams

TIBCO with split Olympic and NRC focus in 2012

USA CRITS Championship Series unveils 2012 schedule

Gallery: Competitive Cyclist ready for NRC assault

USA Cycling instituted the elite team status in 2011 in order to bring more consistency and fairness to the NRC and NCC team point scoring. Only riders registered with the elite team can score points toward the team standings, guest riders are only counted toward the individual standings. Racers can compete in national calendar events without being part of a registered team, and will be included in the individual standings.

On the men's side the 23 elite amateur teams will join 12 UCI Continental teams and two Pro Continental teams in competition for the men's NRC and NCC team titles. The 11 women's elite teams will take on two UCI women's teams for U.S. bragging rights.

Many of America's top cycling teams, both domestic elite and UCI alike, are set to contest in the 2012 NRC's kick-off event, the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California, March 22-25. The NCC begins the following weekend with the Cigar City Brewing Criterium in Tampa, on March 31.

2012 USA Cycling teams for NCR/NCC

Domestic elite men's teams
Rider Name (Country) Team
160over90 p/b Vie 13
Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike
BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
Bissell-ABG-NUVO
California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
CashCall Mortgage
Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA
ELBOWZ Racing
Gateway Harley-Davidson
Hagens Berman Cycling
IS Corp Cycling Team
Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team
Kelly Benefit Stratergies/Lateral Stress Velo
Landis/Trek
Marc Pro-Strava
Mercy Cycling Team
Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso
Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team
Stage 17 Racing
Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable
Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
XO Communications p/b Cisco

Domestic elite women's teams
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cynergy Cycles p/b Missing Link Coaching
FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore
ISCorp Cycling Team
Landis/Trek
Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b FUJI
NOW and Novartis for MS
Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC
Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
Vanderkitten-Focus

UCI Professional Continental teams
Rider Name (Country) Team
Team Type 1-Sanofi
UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team

UCI Continental teams
Rider Name (Country) Team
Bissell Pro Cycling
BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
Bontrager Livestrong Team
Chipotle Development Team
Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
Jamis/Sutter Home
Jelly Belly Cycling Team
Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
Team Exergy
Team Mountain Khakis/Smartstop
Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
Wonderful Pistachios Cycling

UCI Women's teams
Rider Name (Country) Team
Exergy TWENTY 12
Team TIBCO/To the Top

 