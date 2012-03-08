USA Cycling announce final team list for NRC/NCC

Image 1 of 5 Anne Samplonius wins the final stage, but Janel Holcomb collected the overall prize and the NRC lead. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 2 of 5 Frank Pipp (Bissell) took his first NRC victory of the season with his win at the Inner Loop Road Race. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 3 of 5 Rory Sutherland won the 2008 NRC title (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 5 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) takes an NRC victory in Dana Point over Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ/Pista Palace) and Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia.) (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 5 Current NRC Leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) finished 7th on stage 1. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

Thirty-four men's and women's domestic elite teams will join 16 UCI-registered professional squads already announced, in competition for the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC) as well as the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) and vie for the team titles in 2012.

USA Cycling instituted the elite team status in 2011 in order to bring more consistency and fairness to the NRC and NCC team point scoring. Only riders registered with the elite team can score points toward the team standings, guest riders are only counted toward the individual standings. Racers can compete in national calendar events without being part of a registered team, and will be included in the individual standings.

On the men's side the 23 elite amateur teams will join 12 UCI Continental teams and two Pro Continental teams in competition for the men's NRC and NCC team titles. The 11 women's elite teams will take on two UCI women's teams for U.S. bragging rights.

Many of America's top cycling teams, both domestic elite and UCI alike, are set to contest in the 2012 NRC's kick-off event, the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California, March 22-25. The NCC begins the following weekend with the Cigar City Brewing Criterium in Tampa, on March 31.

2012 USA Cycling teams for NCR/NCC



Domestic elite men's teams Rider Name (Country) Team 160over90 p/b Vie 13 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite Cycling Team Bissell-ABG-NUVO California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized CashCall Mortgage Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA ELBOWZ Racing Gateway Harley-Davidson Hagens Berman Cycling IS Corp Cycling Team Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team Kelly Benefit Stratergies/Lateral Stress Velo Landis/Trek Marc Pro-Strava Mercy Cycling Team Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team Stage 17 Racing Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team XO Communications p/b Cisco

Domestic elite women's teams Rider Name (Country) Team Cynergy Cycles p/b Missing Link Coaching FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore ISCorp Cycling Team Landis/Trek Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b FUJI NOW and Novartis for MS Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder Vanderkitten-Focus

UCI Professional Continental teams Rider Name (Country) Team Team Type 1-Sanofi UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team

UCI Continental teams Rider Name (Country) Team Bissell Pro Cycling BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team Bontrager Livestrong Team Chipotle Development Team Competitive Cyclist Racing Team Jamis/Sutter Home Jelly Belly Cycling Team Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Team Exergy Team Mountain Khakis/Smartstop Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Wonderful Pistachios Cycling