USA Cycling announce final team list for NRC/NCC
Thirty-four domestic elite teams registered for 2012
Thirty-four men's and women's domestic elite teams will join 16 UCI-registered professional squads already announced, in competition for the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC) as well as the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) and vie for the team titles in 2012.
USA Cycling instituted the elite team status in 2011 in order to bring more consistency and fairness to the NRC and NCC team point scoring. Only riders registered with the elite team can score points toward the team standings, guest riders are only counted toward the individual standings. Racers can compete in national calendar events without being part of a registered team, and will be included in the individual standings.
On the men's side the 23 elite amateur teams will join 12 UCI Continental teams and two Pro Continental teams in competition for the men's NRC and NCC team titles. The 11 women's elite teams will take on two UCI women's teams for U.S. bragging rights.
Many of America's top cycling teams, both domestic elite and UCI alike, are set to contest in the 2012 NRC's kick-off event, the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California, March 22-25. The NCC begins the following weekend with the Cigar City Brewing Criterium in Tampa, on March 31.
2012 USA Cycling teams for NCR/NCC
|160over90 p/b Vie 13
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike
|BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite Cycling Team
|Bissell-ABG-NUVO
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|CashCall Mortgage
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA
|ELBOWZ Racing
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team
|Kelly Benefit Stratergies/Lateral Stress Velo
|Landis/Trek
|Marc Pro-Strava
|Mercy Cycling Team
|Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso
|Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team
|Stage 17 Racing
|Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable
|Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|XO Communications p/b Cisco
|Cynergy Cycles p/b Missing Link Coaching
|FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|Landis/Trek
|Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b FUJI
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC
|Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
|Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|Team Type 1-Sanofi
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|Chipotle Development Team
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|Jamis/Sutter Home
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|Team Exergy
|Team Mountain Khakis/Smartstop
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|Exergy TWENTY 12
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
