Impey still top of WorldTour rankings

QuickStep-Floors move top of team standings

Image 1 of 5

2018 Tour Down Under winner Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Michael Valgren (Astana) gets the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins final stage and overall at Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Richie Porte competes in stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Elia Viviani debuts for QuickStep at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite not racing either the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad or the Abu Dhabi Tour, Daryl Impey remains top of the individual WorldTour rankings. The South African amassed 800 points over the Australian summer via his overall Tour Down Under win and second place finish at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

After the four opening WorldTour races of 2018, Impey's Mitchelton-Scott outfit has been replaced at the top of the team rankings by QuickStep-Floors. The Belgium squad has 1169 points compared to the 1056 points of the Australian team.

Of the first four WorldTour races of 2018, the Tour Down Under awarded 500 points to the winner while at the following three races, 300 points was on offer.

Michael Valgren (Astana) rises to ninth after his weekend victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was making his 2018 WorldTour debut at the Abu Dhabi Tour and enters the rankings seventh with 340 points following his overall win.

Richie Porte (BMC) remains in second place overall with 460 points. Belgian Dries Devenyns (QuickStep-Floors) is currently third in the rankings with 400 points. 165 riders in total have scored WorldTour points so far in 2018.

In the team rankings, Bora–Hansgrohe sit third best with 823 points. BMC Racing is third on 787 points. Despite 13 riders scoring points so far in 2018, LottoNL-Jumbo are 12th on 387 points. At the bottom of the 18 WorldTour teams is FDJ on 81 poins.

The next WorldTour race in 2018 is the one-day Strade Bianche (3 March) with 300 points on the line for the winner.

WorldTour rankings - 26 February

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott800pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team460
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors400
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates370
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors362
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe340
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team340
8Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data340
9Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team320
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb250
11Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky250
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team230
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale215
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors181
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo175
16Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky175
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida150
18Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott146
19Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team135
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal135
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team130
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team126
23Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo125
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb123
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe120
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors120
27Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo120
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe115
29Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb115

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors1169pts
2Mitchelton-Scott1056
3Bora-Hansgrohe823
4BMC Racing Team787
5Astana Pro Team729
6Team Sunweb677
7Team Sky582
8UAE Team Emirates563
9Dimension Data451
10Trek-Segafredo406
11Bahrain-Merida397
12LottoNL-Jumbo387
13Movistar Team380
14EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale323
15Lotto Soudal276
16AG2R La Mondiale268
17Katusha-Alpecin219
18Groupama-FDJ81