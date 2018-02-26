Impey still top of WorldTour rankings
QuickStep-Floors move top of team standings
Despite not racing either the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad or the Abu Dhabi Tour, Daryl Impey remains top of the individual WorldTour rankings. The South African amassed 800 points over the Australian summer via his overall Tour Down Under win and second place finish at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.
After the four opening WorldTour races of 2018, Impey's Mitchelton-Scott outfit has been replaced at the top of the team rankings by QuickStep-Floors. The Belgium squad has 1169 points compared to the 1056 points of the Australian team.
Of the first four WorldTour races of 2018, the Tour Down Under awarded 500 points to the winner while at the following three races, 300 points was on offer.
Michael Valgren (Astana) rises to ninth after his weekend victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was making his 2018 WorldTour debut at the Abu Dhabi Tour and enters the rankings seventh with 340 points following his overall win.
Richie Porte (BMC) remains in second place overall with 460 points. Belgian Dries Devenyns (QuickStep-Floors) is currently third in the rankings with 400 points. 165 riders in total have scored WorldTour points so far in 2018.
In the team rankings, Bora–Hansgrohe sit third best with 823 points. BMC Racing is third on 787 points. Despite 13 riders scoring points so far in 2018, LottoNL-Jumbo are 12th on 387 points. At the bottom of the 18 WorldTour teams is FDJ on 81 poins.
The next WorldTour race in 2018 is the one-day Strade Bianche (3 March) with 300 points on the line for the winner.
WorldTour rankings - 26 February
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|800
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|460
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|400
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|370
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|362
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|340
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|340
|8
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|340
|9
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|320
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|250
|11
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|250
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|230
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|215
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|181
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|175
|16
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|175
|17
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|146
|19
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|135
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|135
|21
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|130
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|126
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|123
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|27
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|29
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|115
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|1169
|pts
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1056
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|823
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|787
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|729
|6
|Team Sunweb
|677
|7
|Team Sky
|582
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|563
|9
|Dimension Data
|451
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|406
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|397
|12
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|387
|13
|Movistar Team
|380
|14
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|323
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|276
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|268
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|219
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|81
