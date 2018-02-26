Impey still top of WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 2018 Tour Down Under winner Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Michael Valgren (Astana) gets the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins final stage and overall at Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte competes in stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani debuts for QuickStep at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite not racing either the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad or the Abu Dhabi Tour, Daryl Impey remains top of the individual WorldTour rankings. The South African amassed 800 points over the Australian summer via his overall Tour Down Under win and second place finish at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

After the four opening WorldTour races of 2018, Impey's Mitchelton-Scott outfit has been replaced at the top of the team rankings by QuickStep-Floors. The Belgium squad has 1169 points compared to the 1056 points of the Australian team.

Of the first four WorldTour races of 2018, the Tour Down Under awarded 500 points to the winner while at the following three races, 300 points was on offer.

Michael Valgren (Astana) rises to ninth after his weekend victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was making his 2018 WorldTour debut at the Abu Dhabi Tour and enters the rankings seventh with 340 points following his overall win.

Richie Porte (BMC) remains in second place overall with 460 points. Belgian Dries Devenyns (QuickStep-Floors) is currently third in the rankings with 400 points. 165 riders in total have scored WorldTour points so far in 2018.

In the team rankings, Bora–Hansgrohe sit third best with 823 points. BMC Racing is third on 787 points. Despite 13 riders scoring points so far in 2018, LottoNL-Jumbo are 12th on 387 points. At the bottom of the 18 WorldTour teams is FDJ on 81 poins.

The next WorldTour race in 2018 is the one-day Strade Bianche (3 March) with 300 points on the line for the winner.

WorldTour rankings - 26 February

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 800 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 460 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 400 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 370 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 362 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 340 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 340 8 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 340 9 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 320 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 250 11 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 250 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 230 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 215 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 181 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 175 16 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 175 17 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 150 18 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 146 19 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 135 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 135 21 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 130 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 126 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 125 24 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 123 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 120 27 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 120 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 29 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 115