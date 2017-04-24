Impey fractures collarbone in Liege-Bastogne-Liege crash

Image 1 of 4 Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Daryl Impey at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Stage winner Daryl Impey on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 South African champion Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a strong start to the year that saw him claim the South African time trial title and a stage at the Volta a Catalunya, Daryl Impey closed out his spring campaign on a sour note after crashing hard during Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Orica-Scott delivered a decent performance Sunday at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, with Michael Albasini and Adam Yates both placing inside the top 10, but the day ended early for Impey, who came away from the final event of Ardennes Week with a broken collarbone.

The 32-year-old went down in the first half of the race and subsequently abandoned. Further examination showed that Impey had sustained a fracture, and he later posted a photo of the x-ray on Twitter on Monday.

Impey has worked his way back from broken bones more than once over the course of his career, fracturing his collarbone as recently as July of 2015. Prior to that, he was involved in a particularly nasty crash at the 2009 Tour of Turkey that left him with broken teeth and a broken jaw, and several fractured vertebrae.

According to the rider and his Orica-Scott team, the next step is surgery and then recovery.