IG Pro Cycling Index – post Dauphiné update

Bradley Wiggins remains in fifth after defending his Critérium du Dauphiné (tier 1) title. Wiggins continued his stellar season that has seen him win his third stage race of the season. In doing so he became the first rider to win Paris-Nice and the Dauphiné in the same year since Eddy Merckx in 1971.







About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12 month rolling ranking system designed to answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” We teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. We source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.