IAM Cycling release trailer for upcoming documentary - Video
Swiss team, which will not return next season, has produced film on final season
IAM Cycling will soon be headed for the history books, but the Swiss WorldTour team are planning one more effort in the form of a documentary detailing the triumphs and challenges of the final season, when they captured stage wins at the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de Suisse and two stages at the Vuelta a España. The team used Twitter on Friday to announce they have released a short trailer for the film.
It will soon be time to say goodbye.
But before that #TeamIAM still has a little something for you..#KeepFighting #ComingSoon #ProCycling pic.twitter.com/tq6L5c0v2c
