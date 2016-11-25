IAM Cycling release trailer for upcoming documentary - Video

Image 1 of 5 Michel Thétaz shows off the new 2016 IAM Cycling team kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 2 of 5 Jarlinson Pantano enjoyed a stage win for IAM Cycling and Colombia in Culoz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Lotto Soudal and IAM Cycling were prominent in the final kilometres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Jarlinson Pantano joined IAM Cycling this year. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 5 Breakaway rider Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling gets the combative award (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

IAM Cycling will soon be headed for the history books, but the Swiss WorldTour team are planning one more effort in the form of a documentary detailing the triumphs and challenges of the final season, when they captured stage wins at the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de Suisse and two stages at the Vuelta a España. The team used Twitter on Friday to announce they have released a short trailer for the film.

It will soon be time to say goodbye.

But before that #TeamIAM still has a little something for you..#KeepFighting #ComingSoon #ProCycling pic.twitter.com/tq6L5c0v2c