'I went so early in the wind' – Tadej Pogačar makes rare mistake on uphill sprint in first race of 2025

World champion completes lead-out without sprinter Molano in the bunch after crashing, looks to bounce back in stage 2 time trial

World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the head of the peloton during stage 1 of the 2025 UAE Tour
Even the greatest riders make mistakes, and in his first race of the 2025 season, world champion Tadej Pogačar openly admitted he got one wrong as he opened up the sprint too early on the opening stage of the UAE Tour and fell to tenth place.

It's important to note that it was due to be a bunch sprint on the uphill kick in Liwa, however, when you look at the top 10 after the stage and see that potential GC rivals Finn Fisher-Black and Lennert Van Eetvelt beat him, it becomes clear the Slovenian could have played it better.

