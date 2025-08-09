'I wasn’t healthy. I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t me' - Clara Koppenburg reveals her personal battle to recover from eating disorder

Cofidis rider says athletes 'need space to heal'

BALTANAS, SPAIN - MAY 09: Clara Koppenburg of Germany and Team Corfidis Women Team attacks during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6 a 126.7km stage from Becerril de Campos to Baltanas / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2025 in Baltanas, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clara Koppenburg has been praised by fellow riders Demi Vollering, Alison Jackson and many others for speaking openly about eating habits, mental health and her own personal journey of recovery.

The Cofidis rider also asked if teams, fans and the cycling industry are willing to give athletes the time to heal as well as expecting them to perform in races.

Koppenburg's deeply personal post on Instagram comes a week after Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) spoke openly about the pressure to lose weight to be successful at the Tour de France Femmes. Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) also spoke out about women's health during the Tour de France Femmes, helping to launch the Fueling for Endurance, Energy and Durability (F.e.e.d) campaign to fight back against eating disorders, missing periods and energy deficiency.

"Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about eating habits and mental health in women’s cycling – sparked by brave voices like Demi & Pauline. I’m grateful these conversations are happening. But this isn’t new. It’s a shadow that’s hung over our sport for years," Koppenburg wrote.

“I’ve lived it. I pushed my body to the limit. And I was flying up the mountains. But I wasn’t healthy. I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t me."

"I didn’t win races lately – but I won myself back," she wrote.

"After 6 years, my period returned. I reconnected with my body, my worth.And yet, it still feels like I’m being penalized for healing."

Choosing recovery was the hardest – and bravest – step I’ve ever taken. And I’d do it again. But what no one tells you is: Doing the right thing can feel like a punishment," she wrote.

"Recovery isn’t linear. It’s messy. Weight fluctuates. Hormones shift. Your power-to-weight drops. It can feel like you’re riding backwards. You question everything – even though you’re finally doing what’s right.

"What we need isn’t just awareness of RED-S or EDs. We need space to heal. Time. Understanding. Belief.

"Atm I don’t have big results. But I have myself – and that’s my greatest victory," she wrote.

"I’m getting stronger every week. And with the right support, I’ll be back – truly back.

Because recovery isn’t weakness. It’s strength. And it’s time we recognize it as such."

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

