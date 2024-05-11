'I was sort of apprehensive' – Geraint Thomas steadies ship at Giro d'Italia after time trial losses

Welshman comes home within sight of Pogačar but accepts remainder of race will be 'quite strange'

The exposed rock face of the Gran Sasso dominates the vista from Prati di Tivo just as Tadej Pogačar looms over everything in this Giro d'Italia. On stage 8, like every other day, the maglia rosa set the thermostat, and his rivals had little choice but to put up with his preferred temperature.

In the time trial to Perugia the previous afternoon, Pogačar's pace had proved unbearably hot for Geraint Thomas, and for just about everybody else. The Welshman found the ambient temperature rather more tolerable on the summit finish at Prati di Tivo, where Pogačar contented himself with sprinting to stage victory rather than looking to run up the scoreboard on the opposition further still by attacking from distance.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.