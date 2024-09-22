‘I was really suffering’ – Fatigued Primož Roglič falls short in World Championships time trial

By
published

Vuelta a España winner places 12th after being caught by Filippo Ganna

Picture by Chris Auld/SWpix.com - 22/09/2024 - 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland - Menâ€™s Elite Individual Time Trial (ITT) - PrimoÅ¾ RogliÄ (Slovenia)
Primož Roglič (Slovenia) rode to 12th in the individual time trial at 2024 Road World Championships (Image credit: Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

Primož Roglič knew from the first pedal strokes that it was going to be one of those days. 46km is a long time to sit staring at the writing on the wall, but the Slovenian had little option but to grind out the Road World Championships time trial in Zürich and salvage what he could from the afternoon.

The rolling terrain in the middle portion of the course, not to his mention his recent Vuelta a España victory, had Roglič among the favourites for the title here. Instead, those efforts in Spain seemed to weigh heavily on Roglič, who faded from the hunt for the medals almost as soon as he left the start in the Oerlikon velodrome.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.