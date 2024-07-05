'I was pretty sure I had a puncture' - Remco Evenepoel keeps calm amid late scare in Tour de France time trial win

After blazing through the first three intermediate time checks with the fastest time on stage 7 of the Tour de France, for a few seconds, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) thought that bad luck in the final kilometres would derail his maiden stage victory.

The World time trial Champion started off fast, following his plan of keeping something back for the climb up the Côte de Curtil-Vergy (1.6km at 6.1%), which came in the final half of the 25.3km stage.

In the final kilometres, surrounded by cheers from the fans on the side of the road, Evenepoel lifted his right hand and then bounced his bike a few times to test his tyres.

“I was pretty sure I had a puncture, actually, but I think maybe somebody dropped a glass on of the public or hit the fence. I don't know and it was exactly the same sound, like a puncture so I was a bit scared," he said, even admitting that he thought it could have been over.

"Honestly yes," said Evenepoel asked if he thought the dream was gone. "It was a clear sound, that was exactly the same sound as a quick puncture, an explosion of the tyre. So I thought I was done."

But a few hundred metres later, the Belgian surmised that there was thankfully nothing wrong and he had misheard something from the large crowds.

"After 200 metres I wasn’t on my rim, so started to realise it was a noise from the public along the road, perhaps somebody dropped a glass," said the Belgian.

"It was just a moment of distraction that normally never happens to me. So I was in shock a bit. It took me out of my rhythm, so cost me three or four seconds in the result. I wasn't too sure anymore in the last corners but in the end, I just had to take risks. Luckily it didn’t cost me the stage victory."

Though the incident did cost him those few seconds, Evenepoel clocked the fastest time to claim the victory and reduced his deficit to 33 seconds in the general classification to race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

“In the end, victory with about 13 seconds is amazing,” Evenepoel said. “Tadej can also do very good TT, especially in Grand Tours so it was a close one. But of course, I just wanted to win today and that's accomplished. So very proud.”

The Belgian admits that he was not thinking of the overall time gaps during the Race of Truth, just a first stage win at cycling's biggest race.

“We just want to take a stage win that is done. So perfect day for me and my team, took some time on the others so mission accomplished and now we have to focus on tomorrow and on Sunday, of course," said Evenepoel.

The goal now is to focus on the overall podium and take advantage of any opportunities that may arise with a lot more racing to go before the second time trial finale in Nice.

“Tadej is going to be pretty unreachable, but it's racing. We never know what happens, but I think the more in the race and the better I'll feel we'll focus more on the podium, probably," he added. "And we just have to go for it because I think I have the legs for it. So we just have to keep going and enjoy this Tour de France.”

