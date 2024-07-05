'I was pretty sure I had a puncture' - Remco Evenepoel keeps calm amid late scare in Tour de France time trial win

Belgian lessens deficit to race leader Pogačar despite late puncture scare in stage 7 victory

GEVREYCHAMBERTIN FRANCE JULY 05 Stage winner Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep White Best Young Rider Jersey reacts after the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 7 a 253km individual time trial stage from NuitsSaintGeorges to GevreyChambertin UCIWT on July 05 2024 in GevreyChambertin France Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo PoolGetty Images
(Image credit: Guillaume Horcajuelo / Pool / Getty Images)

After blazing through the first three intermediate time checks with the fastest time on stage 7 of the Tour de France, for a few seconds, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) thought that bad luck in the final kilometres would derail his maiden stage victory.

The World time trial Champion started off fast, following his plan of keeping something back for the climb up the Côte de Curtil-Vergy (1.6km at 6.1%), which came in the final half of the 25.3km stage.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 