'I wanted a change' - Emanuel Buchmann swaps Bora for Cofidis after ten years with team

By
published

German champion had lamented omission from Giro d'Italia line-up

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 25 Emanuel Buchmann of Germany and Team BORA hansgrohe competes during the 6th UAE Tour 2024 Stage 7 a 161km stage from Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWT on February 25 2024 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Emanuel Buchmann in action at the UAE Tour in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emanuel Buchmann will leave Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of this season to join Cofidis, where he will replace the departing Guillaume Martin as the squad’s GC leader at the Grand Tours.

Buchmann’s departure from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe has been inevitable since he took to social media to lament his omission from their Giro d’Italia squad. He insisted that he had been promised co-leadership with Daniel Martínez, who went on to finish second overall, though the claim was denied by the team.

