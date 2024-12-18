'I think he's happy' - Zoe Bäckstedt reacts to father's departure from Canyon-SRAM after several staff changes

'It's not that I can do anything about it. It's not my job, it's his job' says Brit as Paris-Roubaix winner heads to Cofidis Women

Zoe Bäckstedt is currently in the middle of her cyclocross season, shown here at the World Cup round in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Bäckstedt and her father Magnus Bäckstedt will no longer work for the same team in 2025 after the former Paris-Roubaix winner departed Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and joined Cofidis Women. 

The Bäckstedt pair joined forces at the German team in 2023 after Zoe made a mid-season transfer from EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and joined Magnus, who started at Canyon-SRAM as the lead Sport Director at the beginning of the same season. 

