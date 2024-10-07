'I really want that title' – Mathieu van der Poel eyes tilt at Mountain Bike Worlds in 2025

Dutchman wins on gravel to claim rainbow jersey in third discipline

Gravel world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has suggested that he will target the Mountain Bike World Championships in 2025 as he targets a rainbow jersey in a fourth discipline.

The Dutchman collected his eighth elite world title on Sunday when he claimed victory at the Gravel World Championships in Leuven. He has won the cyclocross world title six times, while he was road world champion in Glasgow in 2023.

