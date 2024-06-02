'Jonas is the guy that can win the race' - Visma still hopeful for Vingegaard as plan A for the Tour de France

By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike DS unwilling to put pressure on Jorgenson and Kuss for the Tour de France with confidence still in Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Visma-Lease a Bike still won’t confirm whether Jonas Vingegaard will be back at this year’s Tour de France after his horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country, plan A remains in favour of the Dane who they say “is the man who can win the race” even after sustaining a broken collarbone, ribs and a collapsed lung in April.

Vingegaard has been making positive steps in recent weeks, returning to riding outdoors, then heading to hillier Spanish terrain and now venturing up to altitude in Tignes. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.