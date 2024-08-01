'I needed a change of scenery' - Guillaume Martin swaps Cofidis for Groupama-FDJ in 2025

Axel Zingle also departs Cofidis, while Dylan Teuns joins from Israel Premier Tech

Guillaume Martin
Guillaume Martin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guillaume Martin will ride for Groupama-FDJ in 2025 after signing a two-year contract with the team. The Frenchman leaves Cofidis after five seasons that included two top-ten finishes at the Tour de France.

Earlier on Thursday in other transfer news, it was confirmed that Axel Zingle would also leave Cofidis at the end of the season in order to join Visma-Lease a Bike. Cofidis, meanwhile, announced that they have signed Dylan Teuns from Israel-Premier Tech for 2025.

