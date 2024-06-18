'I left my lungs on the road' - Elisa Longo Borghini seals podium spot at Tour de Suisse Women

Aggressive Lidl-Trek tactic on final stage leaves Italian Champion in runner-up spot for second time

CHAMPAGNE SWITZERLAND JUNE 18 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team LidlTrek competes during the 4th Tour de Suisse Women 2024 Stage 4 a 1275km stage from Champagne to Champagne UCIWWT on June 18 2024 in Champagne Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini of Lidl-Trek works in the breakaway ahead of eventual winner Demi Vollering of SD Worx-Protime (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse Women provided a breathtaking finale to the alpine stage race as just four riders broke free from a front group of 13 with a dozen kilometres remaining in the 127.5km route. The Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) neutralised multiple attacks by the Canyon-SRAM duo of Kasia Niewiadoma and Neve Bradbury across the final 10km and tried to anticipate a last effort in the sprint in Champagne.

A final spark from the Italian Champion would fall short to Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime), who won her third stage in four days and the overall title

