'I finished the season as I started it' - Tadej Pogačar celebrates season of dominance at Il Lombardia

Slovenian looking forward to his off-season after fourth consecutive victory

Race winner Tadej Pogacar attacks on Colma di Sormano while fans cheer during the 118th Il Lombardia 2024
Race winner Tadej Pogacar attacks on Colma di Sormano while fans cheer during the 118th Il Lombardia 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar raced towards the off-season with speed and power at Il Lombardia, keen to win again, secure a fourth consecutive victory and keen to celebrate the end of another incredible season.

He savoured the podium ceremony, waved to the fans and spoke to the media but finished his post-race duties as quickly as he finished off his opposition. He seemed happiest when he rode through the streets of Como to his UAE Team Emirates team bus, his 2024 season finally done.  

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.