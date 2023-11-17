'I feel very at home' – James Knox extends with Soudal-QuickStep until 2025

British rider James Knox has extended with Soudal-QuickStep until 2025 after a solid 2023 season. Knox turned pro with the Belgian side in 2018 and has spent the whole of his career there ever since.

Knox is still yet to take a professional win but stepped up his results this past season, taking second place in a brutally hard British National Championships behind Fred Wright, finishing in the top ten at Itzulia Basque Country and coming second on the final stage behind Jonas Vingegaard.

“I am obviously very happy. I feel very at home in the team, and I am pleased to stay for two more years here,” said Know in a press release.

“They have been my entire history in pro cycling, and I am happy to continue with Soudal-QuickStep. It means a lot to be part of this great squad for two more years, so thanks to everyone

“My own highlights were [Itzulia Basque Country] where I was riding strong, and also National Championships I wasn’t far off the victory and I was there at the Vuelta with Remco and a strong team. Of course not quite what we hoped for, but it was a very enjoyable race.

“Next two years, I’m hoping for more of the same. Of course, the big thing for me is that it would be very nice to take a professional victory and then look to be part of bigger successes with the team.”

Knox’s contract extension comes after Soudal-QuickStep got together for team-building events, medical checks and equipment fitting ahead of the coming season, with marquee new signings Mikel Landa and Gianni Moscon and the seven neo-pros getting a chance to meet the team.

The Brit will likely stay mainly in a domestique role throughout the next two seasons as one of the few climbers in the team able to help Remco Evenepoel in the uphill terrain.

“James has been with us since the age of 22, and in all these seasons, he continued to steadily develop and learn, while selflessly helping the squad whenever needed,” said Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere.

“He is also a great person, equally liked by his teammates and staff members, so it wasn’t a hard decision when it came to prolonging our journey for two more years.”