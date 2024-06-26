'I expect Tadej Pogačar to be almost unreachable' – Remco Evenepoel outlines hierarchy before Tour de France

Belgian aims to grow into race after illness in final training phase

Tour de France: Remco Evenepoel is a contender to win the 2024 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The time slot chosen by Soudal-QuickStep for Remco Evenepoel’s pre-Tour de France press conference was a curious one. He is cycling’s most notable football man since Gianni Savio, but Evenepoel sat down to meet the press just as Belgium were kicking off against Ukraine in their final group fixture at Euro 2024. The timing hardly suited the Belgian sporting press either. Maybe that was the point.

"Only five minutes because Belgium is playing," Evenepoel said when he appeared on screen for the video conference, joking but not joking. Still, even with one eye firmly on the exploits of Romelu Lukaku and the lads – "Sorry, that was close to a goal," he apologised at one point when the game demanded his full attention – he multi-tasked his way through a discussion of his Tour debut. The man really can do it all.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.