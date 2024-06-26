'It wasn't a lie' - Remco Evenepoel recovered from illness ahead of Tour de France debut

Belgian suffered effects of cold after Dauphiné and missed national championships

Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)has denied that he feigned illness to avoid racing at the Belgian Championships last weekend ahead of his Tour de France debut.

Evenepoel withdrew from the road race on Friday, citing a minor illness, but he had been spotted reconnoitring the Tour’s stage 7 time trial to Gevrey-Chambertin earlier that day. Belgian riders risk a two-week suspension if they miss their national championships without providing a valid excuse.

