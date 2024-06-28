'I don't think it'll have an impact' - Tom Pidcock on Steve Cummings' absence at Tour de France

Zak Dempster learned that he would be Ineos Grenadiers' lead DS at the Tour two weeks ago

Tom Pidcock has spoken about Ineos Grenadiers' surprising decision to have their director of racing, Steve Cummings, support the team remotely during the Tour de France, saying that he felt it would have little impact. 

"I don’t think it’ll have an impact. Things change, it’s not really for me to comment," Pidcock told Cycling Weekly at the Tour de France teams presentation held on Thursday at the Piazza Michelangelo in Florence, Italy.

