Tom Pidcock dismisses Netflix portrayal of Ineos Tour de France leadership rivalry as ‘drama’

‘I want to race aggressively, try and win some stages’ Briton says about race goals in pre-Tour press conference with teammates Thomas, Rodriguez, Bernal

Tom Pidcock, Carlos Rodriguez, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal (left to right) speak at Ineos Grendiers press conference ahead of the 2024 Tour de France
Ineos Grenadiers stuck to their announced two-leader general classification strategy for the 2024 Tour de France after arriving in Florence on Wednesday for the Grand Départ, with Tom Pidcock and Geraint Thomas confirming they will target stage victories and support protected riders Carlos Rodriguez and Egan Bernal.

Thomas is the experienced veteran and a former Tour winner in the Ineos Grenadiers quartet. He finished third in the Giro d’Italia and seems ready for a different role in the Tour.

