'I do see a lot of positive changes' - Tom Pidcock tries to turn a corner while the search for clarity at Ineos continues

Brit talks on stage at Rouleur Live about not enjoying the Tour de France, future plans and repeat Olympic MTB success

Pidcock&#039;s road highlight of the season was taking victory at Amstel Gold Race
Pidcock's road highlight of the season was taking victory at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an up-and-down 2024 campaign and the end-of-season drama surrounding his future at Ineos Grenadiers, Tom Pidcock is just focused on rediscovering the enjoyment of bike racing again.

Speaking on stage at Rouleur Live as the headline name on Thursday, Pidcock went into depth about his past season at Ineos, not enjoying his triumph at the Paris Olympics MTB event and some of his future plans.

