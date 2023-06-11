‘I can get a little bit better’ - Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) stamped his authority at the 75th edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné, taking the overall title and two solo stage victories. The Dane claimed the third WorldTour stage race crown of his career - after the Tour de France and Itzulia Basque Country - with the biggest winning margin at the Dauphiné in 20 years.

After grabbing the yellow jersey with a second-place finish in the stage 3 time trial, Vingegaard was able to hold off a sizeable chase group on the 14km run to the finish after taking a flyer on the final climb on stage 7.

He then once again gave a dominant display of his form on the first high mountain stage of the Dauphiné, dropping all his challengers on the way to win atop the Col de la Croix de Fer on the penultimate stage.

Falling just short of a third stage win on Sunday, Vingegaard had to settle for the runner-up spot to stage winner Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on the final day of racing. The race leader personally responded to efforts from second place on GC Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) on the final two climbs before easing clear in the final kilometre in another disarming display of strength.

Never isolated, Vingegaard and his team capped off an almost perfect eight days of racing. The only blemish was the crash of Steven Kruijswijk, who fractured his collarbone and pelvis on the second stage.

“I’m just super happy about how I rode today but in general how the whole team has been today and the whole week,” Vingegaard told Pro Cycling Net.

“We lost Steven [Kruijswijk] which is a very very big loss for us. It’s very unfortunate for us and that everything is going better with him and that he’s in less pain. Basically, that’s the only thing that went wrong.”

Now, Vingegaard after a few days of rest will turn his attention to the Tour de France which starts in three weeks.

“I don’t really focus on everyone else, I just focus on myself, try to be at my best on the start line for the Tour. The same for the rest of the team. I think we’re at a good place right now.”

“I would have confidence in myself but I do still think I can get a little bit better. I hope so at least.”

Although the Dauphiné is considered a test for the Tour, only 10 riders have won both races in the same year. The last rider to achieve the double was Chris Froome in 2016.