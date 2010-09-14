Hushovd out of Vuelta

Thor Hushovd celebrates his Vuelta stage win on the podium in Murcia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cervélo TestTeam rider Thor Hushovd has left the Vuelta a España to prepare for the World Championships. The Norwegian noted that he has met his goal of winning a stage in Spain.

“I feel I'm in good form now, and that I won't take any chances on breaking down what I have now built up. So I think it's wise to give up now," Hushovd told Norway's TV2 after Monday's stage.

Going into the Vuelta, Hushovd said his goal was to win a stage, which he did, taking the sixth stage as a reduced peloton came to the finish for a mass sprint with most of the pure sprinters thrown back on the rolling parcours.

“It was tempting to continue the race,” he told procycling.no. “But I've reached my goal. It is best to go home now with a view to the world championships.”

He finished Monday's queen stage in 99th, over half an hour down. On the overall rankings he was 117th, at 2:48.07.

Hushovd will fly to Australia on September 22 as part of the Norwegian team that boasts Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Alexander Kristoff of the BMC Racing Team.