Hushovd looking for first season win in Amgen Tour of California
First race back for World Champion since Paris-Roubaix
World road champion Thor Hushovd is looking for his fist season win in the Amgen Tour of California this week. It is his first race since Paris-Roubaix, five weeks ago, and the Garmin-Cervelo rider is a little uncertain of how things will go.
“I am not sure of my form,” he told tv2sporten.no. “I had a long quiet period and let down a little. So I trained to build myself up again. When you get a little tense from training and don't have the speed in your legs, then you need to race. But I hope it comes after a couple of days.”
The Norwegian is also suffering from the time difference. “I didn't get to the US until Friday night, so I have a bit of a jet lag and the body is tired. But it is probably okay. "
Hushovd is not satisfied with his season so far. “Results-wise it has been disappointing. I have been in good form and was often at the front in races, but somehow have not gotten any results. It is caused by a combination of luck and concentration, and poor tactical choices along the way.
“I will take this opportunity here in California to win a stage.”
Like the other sprinters, Hushovd is targeting the second and eighth stages, particularly the latter.“The last day may be good for me. That's probably where I have the greatest chance of winning, so I will go for it."
He sees his main competition in HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss, “always a man to be reckoned with. He won Milan-San Remo this year, and he is dangerous. In addition, Peter Sagan has enough to do well.”
