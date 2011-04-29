No problem between Hushovd and Garmin-Cervélo, says agent
World champion's agent clarifies comments on rainbow jersey bonus
Thor Hushovd’s manager Alex Carera has denied that his rider is unhappy at Garmin-Cervélo, following reports in the Norwegian press on Thursday.
In an interview with fvn.no Hushovd spoke of how his team’s lack of a fixed leader could cause uncertainty, while Carera revealed to procycling.no that his client had not been paid a bonus for his world championship win in Geelong last year.
In a statement to Cyclingnews on Friday, however, Carera moved to clarify the situation.
“I declare that there isn’t any problem between the World Champion Thor Hushovd and his Team Garmin-Cervélo as stated in the article,” he said.
“Team Garmin continues to search for a second name sponsor, if they should find one before the Tour de France, then I believe that Jonathan [Vaughters] will be generous and pay Thor a bonus, despite the fact that there is no bonus in Thor’s contract. We apologize for any misunderstanding on this matter.”
It is also understood that, contrary to reports, Cervélo will not be reducing its support of the squad for next season.
