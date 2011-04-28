Hushovd to renegotiate contract in July

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was not happy at the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

World champion Thor Hushovd will be renegotiating his contract with current team Garmin-Cervélo during the Tour de France. Speaking to Procycling.no, Hushovd's agent Alex Carera said that his rider's contract, originally signed with Cervélo, was due to expire at the end of this season and that he would start renegotiating it with Garmin boss Jonathan Vaughters in July.

With regards to a new deal, "two or three" points other than Hushovd's salary will be addressed, Carera revealed. "Hushovd is not only the reigning world champion, he is also a serious rider with a very good image. He wanted better results during the spring and the first few months have probably shown that collaboration within the team has not always worked as it should. However, there are always going to be problems, in any team," Carera said.

In another interview, Hushovd himself told Fædrelandsvennen that he had been dissatisfied with the team's support for him. "In some cases it has been fine. But, yes, I wish I had more opportunities to go for the win. I still have a lot of big goals that I would like to achieve. I have no intention to end my career as an auxiliary rider," said Hushovd, who was one of this year's top favourites for Paris-Roubaix and then saw his teammate Johan Van Summeren take the title in the Roubaix velodrome.

The 33-year-old revealed that he did not agree with the team's strategy at the races, criticising Vaughters' tactical approach. "It was not determined enough. We were not concrete enough on how to work and who we were racing for in each race. I think there should be a clear strategy before the start, and none of that 'the best rider on the day is the one we will race for.' That only causes uncertainty," Hushovd said.

With several Spring Classics riders in its ranks, Garmin-Cervélo clearly has the luxury of choice with regards to team leadership. "In some cases, it has clearly not been good for me to be on this team," Hushovd added.

Moreover, the Norwegian is still waiting for the payment of a bonus after winning the World Championships in Geelong, Australia, last year. A verbal agreement between Carera and Vaughters had been reached, but the American is still looking for funds to honour it, even if Carera was not too worried about it.

"Jonathan is a man who usually keeps his promises," he said. "We hope to receive the money before the Tour de France, and I know he is working to raise the funds."