Hushovd finds delayed Contador decision frustrating
World champion wants a stage and yellow jersey in Tour de France
World champion Thor Hushovd finds the Alberto Contador situaiton “frustrating,” and is amongst those who don't understand why a final decision has not yet been made. The Garvin-Cervelo rider said it is unfair not only to Contador but also to all the riders in the field.
“It's a shame that it won't be done before the Tour de France. It will only create negative publicity about both Contador, the Tour and cycling in general, both before and during the Tour. And that's the only thing anyone will talk about if he wins,” said Hushovd.
The Norwegian took a racing break after the Spring Classics, with his first race back the Amgen Tour of California, which he had to abandon due to illness. His next race will be the Tour de Suisse, June 11-19.
