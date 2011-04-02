Hunter withdraws from RadioShack's Flanders line-up

Image 1 of 2 Robbie Hunter (Radioshack) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack) on the podium for his third place overall finish. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Robbie Hunter's injury misfortunes have given rise to youngster Michal Kwiatkowski for the Tour of Flanders.

Team RadioShack announced via statement that Hunter had not recovered in time for Sunday's race, having crashed on the first part of the final stage of the Three Days De Panne on Thursday. The South African is suffering bruised floating ribs and paravertebral muscles.

Twenty-year-old Kwiatkowski from Poland, who finished third at De Panne to teammate Sebastian Rosseler, will now take Hunter's place.

Kwiatkowski joined Team RadioShack at the beginning of the 2011 season having previously ridden for the Spanish continental Caja Rural team. In 2008 he was world junior time trial champion over Jakob Steigmiller and Taylor Phinney.

Team RadioShack line-up for the Tour of Flanders: Fumiyuki Beppu, Manuel Cardoso, Michal Kwiatkowski, Geoffroy Lequatre, Robbie McEwen, Dmitriy Muravyev, Gregory Rast, Sébastien Rosseler