Hunt to retire at the end of 2012 season

Image 1 of 6 Sky's Jeremy Hunt on the Molenberg (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 2 of 6 Jeremy Hunt (Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 6 Jez Hunt (Team Sky) was always near the front of the bunch to discourage the attacking moves (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 4 of 6 The British team of Mark Cavendish, Jeremy Hunt and David Millar before the start in Melbourne. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 Cool customer: Great Britain's Jeremy Hunt (Credit Agricole) (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 6 Two-time British champion Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo TestTeam) riding for Unibet in 2008 (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Jeremy Hunt has announced that he will retire at the end of the season, drawing the curtain on a professional career that has spanned three decades.

"As a young boy I dreamed of racing my bike professionally. With the support and guidance of many, I was able to pursue those dreams,” Hunt said on the Team Sky website.

Hunt, 38, turned professional in 1996 for Miguel Indurain’s Banesto team and mixed it with the likes of Erik Zabel and Mario Cipollini in bunch sprints during the first few years of his career. After winning 11 races in his second season, he extended with the Spanish team for another two years before moving to BigMat - Auber '93 in 2000. He also rode for MBK-Oktos-Saint Quentin, Mr Bookmaker, Unibet.com, Credit Agricole and the Cervelo TestTeam before joining Sky in 2011 on a one-year deal. He re-signed with the British squad for one final season after Mark Cavendish’s win at the Worlds in Copenhagen.

"Through the difficult times and memorable moments, the experiences during my career have been far more fulfilling and memorable than I would have ever imagined.

"Those moments will stay with me forever, have matured me and have given me a lifetime of experiences. I know cycling will always remain a part of my life, whether I am a professional or city commuter, as it is my passion.

"After reflecting on my career and considering my future and family, I have made the decision that this will be my last season of racing.

"There are many people I would like to thank who have helped and supported me over the years: the Mid Devon road club and Colin Lewis guided me as a boy; CC Giro and Bob Grinsell and Pascal Codier at St Quentin taught me and coached me through the ranks. As a professional I rode for many teams but in Team Sky I found home.”

Hunt was a two-time national road race champion but also won GP Ouest France, Plouay in a career that included 43 wins.