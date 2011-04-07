HTC, RadioShack, BMC to race Tour of Utah

Levi Leipheimer wins on Mt. Nebo at Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Organisers of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah today announced that top teams HTC-Highroad, RadioShack and BMC would be competing in the August event.

With its classification as a UCI 2.1 stage race, ProTeams and Professional Continental squads are now allowed to compete in the seventh edition of the six stage race which runs from August 9-14.

The race is one of only three stage races in the United States which are ranked high enough to allow the sport's top teams, the only others being the Amgen Tour of California and the new USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado.

Professional Continental teams UnitedHealthcare, Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis and SpiderTech p/b C10 and the Continental Trek-Livestrong U23 team have also been confirmed.

The remaining eight teams will be announced at a later date.

Levi Leipheimer won the race last year while competing under the Mellow Johnny's moniker in order to conform with a compromise reached with the UCI to allow some riders from top teams to compete, but it will be the first outing in Utah for the full RadioShack team. "I look forward to defending my title with Team RadioShack this year," said Leipheimer.

While the BMC team has been a fixture at the race since its inception, it will be the first appearance for number-one ranked HTC-Highroad.

"We're very enthusiastic about the Tour of Utah. It offers an ideal setting for dramatic competition," said Bob Stapleton, founder of High Road Sports and owner of HTC-Highroad. "This premiere event can showcase the beauty and drama of both Utah and cycling in a compelling way."

