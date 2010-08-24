The Tour of Utah in pictures

Image 1 of 6 Jamis-Sutter Home starts to get to the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 6 The break on its way up past Sundance. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 6 The peloton heads towards the mountains and the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 6 The bunch cruises along a lake on the way to Nebo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 6 The peloton gets strung out as they head away from Park City in the distance. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 6 A nice windy descent after the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

With thousands of feet of climbing on a tough course amongst some spectacular scenery, the recently-concluded Tour of Utah made for some great images.

Cyclingnews had US-based photographer Jon Devich on the ground every day of the race to provide some of the most inspiring images that encapsulate everything that makes people want to go out and just ride their bike.

"I have had a great time here this week," said race winner Levi Leipheimer, "I think Utah is a fantastic place for a bike race. The climb up to Snowbird is worthy of a Tour de France finish. I would love to see the race grow and become bigger and better."

And Leipheimer's words resonate even more upon seeing the photos from the event; magnificent mountain ranges, tough racing and superb lakeside vistas are what has helped cycling in the US grow in recent years.

"I couldn't have hoped for anything better for this year's tour," said Tour of Utah president Steve Miller. "The race has been tremendous. We had a strong field of international calibre riders that rode hard and made following each stage exciting. We're going to sit down soon and make plans for another successful Tour next year."

We share Miller's sentiments and bring you a collection of images from this year's Tour of Utah.