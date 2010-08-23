HTC-Columbia signs Degenkolb

Stage five winner John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie Team) at the tour of Bretagne (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Team HTC-Columbia has announced its first new signing for the 2011 season: German talent John Degenkolb, the reigning U23 road champion. The 21-year-old has signed with the US-based team for two years.

Degenkolb has ridden with the Continental-ranked Thüringer Energie Team since his first professional season in 2008. This year he has seven victories in addition to his national title. He won two stages at both the Tour de Bretagne and the FDB Insurance Ras. He won the third stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt and went on to take the overall title. Most recently he won the third stage of the Tour Alsace.

“I am very much looking forward to the next two years with HTC-Columbia and the upcoming tasks,” he said in a press release. “I have the feeling that I have the best conditions here to continue developing as a cyclist. I will use my chance.”

"John has remarkable talent and well developed tactical skills for his age," said HTC-Columbia Team Manager Rolf Aldag. "He will be a good addition to our classics team and is also able to be present in sprint finals. We look forward to helping him develop over the next few years."

