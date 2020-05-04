How to watch Zwift Tour for All – live stream, TV and results

There's more virtual cycling coming up on the horizon, with Zwift organising a series of races next week called the 'Tour for All'.

The races, consisting of five separate stages for men's and women's teams, start Monday and will raise money for the Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) COVID-19 crisis fund. Once 250,000 Zwift users complete one stage of Tour for All, Zwift will donate $125,000 to the fund.

Read on to find out how to watch the Zwift Tour for All – via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

A full list of riders has yet to be confirmed, though the participating teams have already been announced, with a number of WorldTour teams on the start list. There should be plenty of big names taking part, then.

Alpecin-Fenix, Bahrain McLaren, CCC Team, Groupama FDJ, Israel Start-Up Nation, NTT, Rally Cycling, Team Cofidis, Mitchelton-SCOTT, EF Pro Cycling will take part in the men's races, while Boels Dolmans, Canyon//SRAM Racing, CCC-Liv, Drops, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Team Twenty20, Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank, Valcar-Travel & Service and Rally Cycling are racing the women's races.

Zwift Tour for All live stream

The Zwift Tour for All will be available to watch via Eurosport as well as the Global Cycling Network (GCN) Racing Youtube page.

Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player will show the races, with Eurosport available with satellite television packages across Europe and Asia.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

GCN Racing is available to view for free on Youtube, though it will be region-blocked in some territories.

Zwift Tour for All

Monday, May 4-7: Stage 1, The flats

Friday, May 8-11: Stage 2, Rolling hills

Tuesday, May 12-15: Stage 3, Picture perfect

Saturday, May 16-19: Stage 4, Into the clouds

Tuesday, May 19-23: Stage 5, Community favourites