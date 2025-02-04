How to watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 – Live streams, TV channels

Watch the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 for an early-season Spanish stage race with a quality field that includes 2024 champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emiratez-XRG) along with the likes of Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Key info ► Dates: February 5-9 ► Free stream: RTVE Play (Spain) ► UK: Eurosport / Discovery+ ► US: Max ► Canada: Flobikes

The 2025 Volta Valenciana takes place over five stages from Wednesday February 5 to Sunday February 9.

The race opens, rather unusually for such a short stage race, with a team time trial that, at 34.3km in length, will shape the entire race from the off. The very next day, there's a summit finish as stage 2 represents the hardest day of the whole event.

More hilly terrain awaits on the following two days before the race closes out on stage 5 on Sunday with flat terrain and a chance for the sprinters.

There are broadcast options for the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in the UK, US, and Canada, as well as free live streaming in Spain. Read on for all the details on how to watch the Volta Valenciana wherever you are in the world.

Where can I watch the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Volta Valenciana through Eurosport and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, all five stages will go out on Eurosport 2. To watch Volta Valenciana online, all stages will be on the sister streaming platform Discovery+.

Eurosport comes on certain satellite TV packages but don't rush to get it - it's disappearing at the end of the month. For those who watch cycling online, Discovery+ is surging in price due to the same changes.

Existing subscribers will be able to squeeze in Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana before their £6.99-a-month plans shoot up to £30.99, but new customers can only join at that higher rate.

Who is showing Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in the US?

In the US, Max is showing the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana this week.

Max is the streaming platform operated by Warner Bros Discovery (the same company that runs Eurosport/Discovery in the UK) and they've upped their cycling offering for 2025 after stepping into the picture last year.

To watch cycling on Max, you'll need a base subscription, from $9.99 a month, plus the B/R Sports add-on, which is another $9.99 - so a total of $19.98, but you can currently get B/R for free for a limited time only.

Does Flobikes have Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana coverage?

Flobikes does have Volta Valenciana coverage, but only in Canada, and not the US.

The Canadian arm of the cycling streaming service has a far larger portfolio of rights than its US version.

It's also cheaper, coming in at CAN$39.99 for a month or $203.88 for a year - a hefty saving overall if you can pay up front.

Are there any Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana free live streams?

There will be free TV and streaming for the Volta Valenciana in the host country of Spain.

Free-to-air public broadcaster RTVE will show all five stages, both on television and online. Teledeporte is the TV channel on freeview, while RTVE Play is the streaming platform for those looking to watch online.

How to watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana is on, you might think you can't watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you'd be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device's IP address to make it seem like it's in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there

