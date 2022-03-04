How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2022 – live TV and streaming

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the race last season and he's back to defend his title in 2022

Following hot on the heels of Strade Bianche and leading up to the year's first Monument, Milan-San Remo, the first major Italian stage race of the year comes at Tirreno-Adriatico (March 7-13).

The race between the two seas sees riders including reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) take on a week of action, from the opening day time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto to the penultimate day's queen stage at Monte Carpegna.

He's joined at the start of the race by a plethora of stars, including QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's strong lineup of Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe, and Mark Cavendish.

Pogačar, Evenepoel, and Alaphilippe aside, top GC names at the race include Enric Mas (Movistar), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Richie Porte, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Easypost).

Sprinting competition for Cavendish is strong too, with Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) racing.

A number of Classics men are at race looking to build their shape ahead of the cobbled Classics, with Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) taking part.

Live stream

Tirreno-Adriatico will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99GBP/€39.99EUR/$49.99USD after the end of a promotional price in February.

Host broadcaster Rai Sport will air the race in Italy.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Schedule