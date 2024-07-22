Tour de France 2024 prize money: Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates rake in €806,810

How the €2,282,200 pot was split between the 22 teams

UAE Team Emirates win the 2024 Tour de France
UAE Team Emirates win the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the 2024 Tour de France now finished, the final count for the amount of prize money won by each of the 22 teams is in, with Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates of course on top again after dominating the three-week race.

Race winner Pogačar and his UAE support squad raked in a stunning €806,810, almost a third of the €2,282,200 total, through their dominance, with the Slovenian’s overall yellow jersey victory netting €500,000 itself and his six stage wins amassing €66,000. 

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.