Tour de France 2024 prize money: Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates rake in €806,810

With the 2024 Tour de France now finished, the final count for the amount of prize money won by each of the 22 teams is in, with Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates of course on top again after dominating the three-week race.

Race winner Pogačar and his UAE support squad raked in a stunning €806,810, almost a third of the €2,282,200 total, through their dominance, with the Slovenian’s overall yellow jersey victory netting €500,000 itself and his six stage wins amassing €66,000.

Pogačar’s teammates and key climbing domestiques João Almeida and Adam Yates managed fourth and sixth overall behind their leader, adding a further €93,000 to their large pot.

UAE’s total was almost €150,000 more than that earned by Visma-Lease a Bike’s overall win with Jonas Vingegaard in 2023. The Dutch squad earned the second most money in the 2024 race thanks to the Dane’s second-place, stage win and four runner-up spots on stages, alongside the success of Matteo Jorgenson who was eighth overall, totalling €356,220.

The GC podium continued to run in line with the prize money leaderboard, as Remco Evenepoel’s Soudal-QuickStep team earned €248,860 thanks to his white jersey win, podium overall and stage victory on the time trial into Gevrey-Chambertin.

Behind the big guns who vied for overall victory in fourth was one of the WorldTour teams with the smallest budget, Intermarché-Wanty, with €111,760 in prize funds, quite the jump up from the €26,460 they made last year as the fourth lowest-earning team. They not only took their first-ever Tour de France stage win but, through Binian Girmay, made history as he became the first-ever black African to win a Tour stage win and a leader's classification as he took home the green points jersey.

Also punching above their weight were the two teams awarded wildcard entry to the 2024 race, Uno-X Mobility and TotalEnergies, proving every bit that they deserved to be there. Despite missing out on a first Tour stage win, the Norwegian team, thanks to their constant efforts in the breakaway, where they racked up intermediate sprints, KOM points and strong stage finishes, racked up €60,170 throughout the three weeks - the eighth most.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TotalEnergies, after being criticised for a lot of the first week as they didn’t get into many moves, won the tenth most of any team with 50,300. This was mainly thanks to Anthony Turgis’ stunning stage 9 win on the gravel day into Troyes.

They also managed to make the most of any French team, despite being a second-division ProTeam and win over €15,000 more than all of the other teams from France - Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe had a delayed start in their pursuit of becoming one of cycling’s ‘super teams’ as, with GC leader Primož Roglič abandoning the race due to a crash before stage 13, they had little left to fight for in the way of GC or stage wins, despite Jai Hindley’s best efforts.