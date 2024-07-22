Biniam Girmay extends with Intermarché-Wanty until 2028 after Tour de France green jersey triumph

'Intermarché-Wanty is like a family to me' says Eritrean after history-making stage hat-trick and green jersey at the Tour

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and teammates finish stage 20 of the Tour de France
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and teammates finish stage 20 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay has extended his contract and committed his long-term future to Intermarché-Wanty until 2028 after a very successful Tour de France.

After making history at the Tour as the first Black African to both win a stage and win a classification with the green points jersey, Girmay will stay on Jean-François Bourlart’s Belgian squad for at least another four seasons after joining in 2021 from DELKO.

