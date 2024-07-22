‘Rivalry with Jonas Vingegaard has made Tadej stronger’ – How Pogačar’s endless duel drove him towards the Giro-Tour double

Matxin confirms that adding Vuelta to schedule was never under consideration despite Pogačar’s superb 2024 season

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar clashed yet again at the 2024 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar clashed yet again at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar mischievously left room for a little doubt last week when he indicated that he was ‘99%’ certain not to race this year’s Vuelta a España. With the Giro d’Italia already won and the Tour de France firmly under his control, the prospect of a unique Grand Tour treble shimmered like a mirage on the horizon.

However UAE Team Emirates sports manager Matxin Joxean Fernandez firmly dispelled any notion that his charge would line up again in Spain to Cyclingnews. There are limits, even for a rider who wins to such excess.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.