Matteo Moschetti hospitalised with multiple fractures after being hit by truck driver
Italian suffers fractured collarbone, two neck vertebrae fractures, and cuts and nerve damage in his face after incident on Tuesday
Matteo Moschetti is out of action with multiple injuries after being hit by a truck driver while riding on Tuesday.
The Italian sprinter, who rides for Q36.5, was taken to Niguarda Hospital in Milan by helicopter following the incident.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Moschetti, who was last in action at the Italian National Championships in June, has suffered several fractures.
The paper reported overnight that "an initial assessment of his condition" had discovered a fractured collarbone, two neck vertebrae fractures, and cuts and nerve damage in his face.
Currently, there is no further information on the incident or on Moschetti's condition, though La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that he had no memory of the collision. Moschetti's Q36.5 team has yet to release a statement.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.