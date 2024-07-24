Matteo Moschetti hospitalised with multiple fractures after being hit by truck driver

Matteo Moschetti is out of action with multiple injuries after being hit by a truck driver while riding on Tuesday.

The Italian sprinter, who rides for Q36.5, was taken to Niguarda Hospital in Milan by helicopter following the incident.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Moschetti, who was last in action at the Italian National Championships in June, has suffered several fractures.

The paper reported overnight that "an initial assessment of his condition" had discovered a fractured collarbone, two neck vertebrae fractures, and cuts and nerve damage in his face.

Currently, there is no further information on the incident or on Moschetti's condition, though La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that he had no memory of the collision. Moschetti's Q36.5 team has yet to release a statement.