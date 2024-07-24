Matteo Moschetti hospitalised with multiple fractures after being hit by truck driver

By
published

Italian suffers fractured collarbone, two neck vertebrae fractures, and cuts and nerve damage in his face after incident on Tuesday

Matteo Moschetti in action at the Tour de Romandie
Matteo Moschetti in action at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Moschetti is out of action with multiple injuries after being hit by a truck driver while riding on Tuesday.

The Italian sprinter, who rides for Q36.5, was taken to Niguarda Hospital in Milan by helicopter following the incident.

