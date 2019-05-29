How to watch the Giro d'Italia: live stream for free and from anywhere

Image 1 of 4 The Giro d'Italia trophy with the Frecce Tricolori plane (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 4 The 1984 Giro d'Italia finished in Verona's Arena. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Chris Froome (Team Sky) is heralded as the winner of the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 2018 Giro d'Italia podium: Team Subweb's Tom Dumoulin (2nd), Team Sky's Chris Froome (1st) Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez (3rd) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen stage of the Giro d'Italia may have been missing the ascent of the mythical Passo di Gavia, but it didn't appear to miss its absence with the general classification race exploding in dramatic style. Though there was no Gaiva there was still the formidable Mortirolo and home favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) used the steep slopes to his advantage as he attacked over some of its hardest gradients.

Race leader Richard Carapaz and his Movistar teammate Mikel Landa were able to bridge back up to Nibali, along with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), but others were not so fortunate. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) cracked under the pressure as did Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and the pair had to work together to try and limit their losses. With five stages still to come, there is still everything to play for at the Giro d'Italia. The best news is that you won't want to miss a moment of the race, and Cyclingnews has the keys to finding the best live stream in your location - many of them for free!

If live streaming is not an option as you try to sneak a peek at the action in at work, Cyclingnews will have its unique insights into the race action, packed with insider information, quotes, analysis, photos and more on our text-based live blog for every stage. It's a perfect companion to any live stream, with constant up-to-the minute race action and unlimited rewinds - just scroll down!

The Giro d'Italia will be broadcast live in many locations, but if you can't find it on the television, you can live stream from just about anywhere from your computer of mobile device.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia

UK live stream

UK residents can watch the Giro d'Italia on Eurosport 1, which is available with basic Sky TV packages or with a Eurosport Player monthly or annual pass which also allows you to access the live stream from just about any internet-connected device. You can try it out for free.

The race is also broadcast live in the UK on S4C with Welsh commentary, with a daily highlights show in the evening.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia: US live stream

There are two official vendors for the 2019 Giro d'Italia live stream in the USA: Fubo.tv and Flobikes. Fubo.tv has a broader sports offering with dozens of different networks in a package that costs $19.99 to try for a month, then $44.99 per month beyond that. The caveat is you have to buy an additional International Sports package on top of that for $11.99 per month for US customers to be able to access the races. The full broadcast calendar can be found here.

Don't watch a lot of other sports? Flobikes.com provides just the cycling events for $150 annually or $30 on a month-to-month basis, and offers races you can't get on Fubo.tv, such as the Tour of the Basque Country, Tour of the Alps, Tour of Norway, Tour de Suisse, plus cyclo-cross races, special interest videos, interviews and more.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia: Canada live stream

Canadians can watch the Giro d'Italia 2019 on Fubo.tv for $15.99/month plus the $11.99/month International Sports for a total of $28.98 per month or on Flobikes.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia: Australia live stream

Australians can watch the 2019 Giro d'Italia on Eurosport, either via the Eurosport website, app or on broadcast television.

Can I get a free Giro d'Italia live stream?

You can, but only in Italy as far as we've seen. Italian broadcaster Rai offers full Giro d'Italia coverage in Italy for free - no subscription required. There is an Android and iPhone app for mobile devices in addition to the broadcast coverage. One caveat: the stream is geo-restricted to Italy.

Live stream Giro d'Italia from outside your country

If you try to watch your localized Giro d'Italia broadcast when abroad, you'll quickly find that the coverage is geo-blocked. However, you can still access it by simulating being in your home country via a 'virtual private network' or VPN.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number one best VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 15 months for the price of 12.

Live coverage for the first stage begins on Saturday, May 11 at 15:40 CET (9:40 EDT), while the remaining stages begin at roughly 12:05 CET and 6:05 EDT.